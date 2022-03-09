The anti-war movement needs global support

Refugees from Ukraine wait for transportation after crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border in Medyka southeastern Poland on March 9, 2022.Photo: AFP

The refugee crisis stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict should turn our focus on the millions globally who are being displaced from their homes and countries due to violence and natural calamities.

Two million people have become refugees in just 10 days in Ukraine alone. War that has upended their lives. The figure is staggering but has been one of the tragic sidelights of a war that cares less for human suffering than for territorial expansion and influence.

Russian motives and objectives remain hazy as Ukraine reels from fierce assaults. However, the trail of death, destruction, and displacement that it has left in its wake is clear as day.

The Red Army has encircled Kyiv, the capital, which could fall within days according to reports.

Ukrainian refugees are making heart-breaking treks to cross over to Poland and other friendly countries.

The refugee story is about broken families; about parents watching their children head to safety in distant lands, away from the comfort of their homes; about tearful spouses saying goodbyes; about siblings taking up arms in a war they don’t want to fight but are forced to engage in combat to stay free.

This is a war that they didn’t start. When and how it will end is left to the leaders who triggered the showdown.

One picture of a family lying dead on a street after a mortar attack could be the story of this conflict as in many wars past. They were collateral damage, the victims who shouldn’t have been there; the ones caught in the crossfire of hatred.

Meanwhile, countries in Europe are preparing for a surge of Ukrainian refugees. The UN estimates that six million could flee to safe havens from Ukraine if the crisis continues. The question here is: how many refugees can Europe take?

The early reception has been positive. People have driven thousands of miles to help distressed Ukrainians; many have opened their homes and given those fleeing the massive assault.

How long will the warm welcome last as this refugee crisis begins to strain countries in the European Union and Britain? The cost of feeding the thousands and millions is left to charities and governments. Often, refugee towns spring up as government agencies and aid agencies search for temporary housing for migrants.

As the pandemic abates, there are also concerns of a brewing health crisis caused by this mass movement. From wars in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, the refugee story remains the same. What’s different is that the Ukrainian refugee exodus is the fastest recorded since World War 2 — two million in 10 days!

Global refugee figures could exceed 40 million, according to the UN. The anti-war movement led by the UN needs to be revived to end the refugee crisis.