Erdogan’s visit lays ground for a big leap in UAE-Turkey ties

Photo: @MohamedBinZayed/Twitter

Nations grow and reach their full potential only by mutual cooperation, especially in a world where Internet and technology play central role in development.

The UAE-Turkey relations are on the cusp of a major leap as Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi for a two-day state visit. His trip to the UAE follows a visit to Ankara by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in November 2021.

After experiencing lull for a while, the UAE-Turkey relations have seen a huge uptick after the landmark visit by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince. The two countries recently signed several strategic agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation, including 10 security, economic and technological agreements.

The UAE’s decision to set up a $10 billion fund for investment in strategic business sectors will go a long way in fortifying the partnership. Erdogan’s reciprocal visit to the country will strengthen the ongoing deepening of relations by boosting engagement in various business and strategic sectors.

The Turkish leader got a warm welcome in Abu Dhabi on Monday and held discussions with the Crown Prince. According to a Wam report, the leaders reiterated the resolve to deepen the relationship by boosting partnership in various sectors such food security, artificial intelligence, technology, health, space projects and renewable energy. An important goalpost is that the two countries aim to double the volume of trade exchanges in the coming period. This is a tall but not an impossible task given the keenness of both the partners.

The Turkish leader’s visit to Expo 2020 today is another opportunity to showcase the possibilities of the booming relationship. In the interdependent world today, all relationships must be win-win and mutually beneficial. You play to your strengths and allow others to do the same, thereby giving rise to growth of equal relations without giving room to any suspicion and recrimination. Abu Dhabi and Ankara will traverse this well-trodden path to their mutual benefit.

On the political front, the UAE-Turkey cooperation will go a long way in strengthening the forces of peace in the Middle East. Erdogan’s unequivocal condemnation of Houthi attacks on the UAE sets the right tone for political cooperation.

Both the countries have reiterated their position that all festering conflicts of the region should be resolved through political process and diplomacy. The greater cooperation among the two key strategic players in the region can checkmate the great power game among big players.