Big Tech will power future governments

Smart Governments could pave the way to Imaginative Governments, governments founded on ideas and a grand technological vision like the UAE

Tech-savvy governments are better prepared for a future that is uncertain and throws up global crises like the ongoing pandemic. These governments will drive the response to events that shape our world.

Futuristic governance will run on technological acumen, and the sooner governments get on the bandwagon, the better it is for their people who want services delivered on the go. AI, the metaverse and digital currencies are already mainstream and it won’t be long before they make their way into our governance systems that are now 24/7.

The UAE is, therefore, wasting no time in investing and embracing these tech platforms that could transform our lives. Before the pandemic, the focus was on smart governments. Now such systems seem inadequate to deal with the world’s mounting problems that have been compounded by the biggest health crisis of our times, or even in a century. Sars-Cov2 has upended our lives. The long-term damage is still being ascertained. We are not out of the woods yet, but hope is premised on Big Data, Big Tech and Big Pharma.

So, what comes after smart government systems, the Internet of Things and VR? AI-powered machines are already working overtime with less physical intervention to solve human problems and deliver results. Banking, utilities, drones, shipping and logistics are being guided by AI and robotics.

There’s a raging debate over blockchain that’s driving the next wave of digital transactions. Then there’s the metaverse that could replace social media if Mark Zuckerberg has his way and people buy into the alternative communicationand transactional platform that’s still taking baby steps. The possibilities are endless. What’s certain is that Big Tech is empowering governments which doesn’t answer the what-next question.

At the recent World Government Summit, leaders said the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries are equipped to roll out central bank digital currencies. The regulatory mechanism is still being worked out, but action in this space could pick up in this with other governments showing interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai said: "The UAE is keen to develop its development experience with other countries, as part of its constant endeavour to support initiatives aimed at advancing human prosperity.”

It’s a global vision for governance from the UAE with tech being the enabler. The world must join in the effort.