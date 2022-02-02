UAE ranked India’s second largest electronics export market

India is poised to become $5 trillion economy by 2025 and projected to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world
The UAE became the second-largest export market for India’s electronic goods during the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year.
India’s Commerce and Industry Ministry said the country’s electronic goods exports grew 49 per cent during April-December 2021 period to $11 billion as compared to $7.4 billion during the same period last year, with the US and the UAE being the top two destinations.
The Ministry’s data showed that the top five export countries were the US with an 18 per cent share followed by the UAE at 16.6 per cent ($1.83 billion; Dh6.7 billion). The other countries are China, the Netherlands, and Germany at 7.6 per cent, 4.5 per cent, and 4.2 per cent, respectively.
The electronic goods sector includes IT hardware (laptops, tablets), consumer electronics (TV and audio), industrial electronics, auto electronics, electronic components, LED lighting, wearables, and telecom equipment. In addition, mobile Phones constitute a significant chunk of India’s electronics goods exports.
“It’s a proud moment that the UAE ranked second after the United States as India’s top export market with nearly 17 per cent share. I believe India is set to break record highs in the 2021 fiscal year for electronic goods exports,” said Kamal Vachani, regional director of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).
In December 2021, India’s electronic goods exports touched $1.67 billion, registering a growth of 33.99 per cent as against $1.25 billion in December 2020.
