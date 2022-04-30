UAE: New Dh5, Dh10 banknotes enter circulation

The trust will offer extended repayment periods, with a 20-year maturity and 10-year grace period
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced that the new Dh5 and Dh10 banknotes have entered circulation in the UAE following distribution to all banks operating in the country.
To promote public awareness of the new denominations and increase their circulation, the CBUAE – in collaboration with the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) – has provided the new Dh5, Dh10 and Dh50 notes through participating banks' ATMs.
Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Bank of Sharjah are amongst the national banks to programme their ATMs for the new denominations and update their settings in a short time span. These efforts have ensured the success of the initiative's objectives, met public needs for the new banknotes and resulted in continued consumer happiness.
The new denominations have been replenished to dedicated ATMs from participating banks across the country, each of whom will contact their customers to guide them on the locations of the ATMs that supply the new banknotes along with the other denominations.
