Sharjah records marked growth in number of licenses issued and renewed in first quater

Data indicates strength of the local economy and the attractiveness of the investment environment in Emirate

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 8:37 PM

The first quarter of 2022 saw a notable growth in the number of licenses that were issued and renewed in the Emirate as compared to last year, said Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).

The total number of licenses reached 17,059. The growth rate was 7% over the same period in 2021, an increase by 1,139 licenses. The number of licenses issued touched 1,979 while 15,080 licenses were renewed.

Commenting on this, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEDD, said this data is one of the most important economic indicators that the Department relies on to study the economic situation in the emirate.

According to him, SEDD’s main objective is to achieve a comprehensive plan that enhances the economic development in the Emirate, by developing services that match the highest international quality standards in terms of speed of delivery, access to dealers in the economic sector and investors, and strive to complete transactions with ease.

Fahad Al Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licensing Department at the Department, pointed out that the department is working to simplify services and procedures, with the aim of facilitating business registration procedures, issuing business licenses, and providing greater flexibility for investors and dealers, in a way that allows them to establish their businesses within a short time.

He added that the growth rates of industrial licenses issued increased by 20%, while the professional licenses issued grew by 18% during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

On the other hand, the total number of renewed licenses (commercial, professional, industrial, Eitimad, and e-commerce) increased in the first quarter of this year by 8%, 5%, 13%, 28%, and 525%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Al Khamiri stressed that the growth of licenses during the first quarter of this year confirms the strength of the local economy and the attractiveness of the investment environment in the Emirate.

Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department in SEDD, confirmed that the Department carried out 41,641 inspection campaigns on various economic establishments in the Emirate.

He pointed out that the Commercial Control and Protection Department teams work continuously to ensure safe economic practices in the Emirate.

ALSO READ:

It should also be noted that consumer protection complaints were distributed to include many sectors. The automotive and spare parts sector recorded 23% of the total consumer protection complaints, the mobile phones and electronics sector complaints amounted to 13%, furniture and curtains hit 9%, personal services activities amounted to 8%, and complaints about electrical appliances and building materials were 7%.

In addition, complaints from the tourism, travel and shipping sectors were 6%.

Al Suwaidi concluded that SEDD seeks to educate consumer as well as investors about their rights and duties.