Pakistan asks IMF to delay 6th country review meeting to January-end

Meeting was to review the recommendation to release $1 billion of Pakistan's $6 billion, three-year programme.

Agencies file

By Reuters

Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 7:14 AM

Pakistan has requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to delay a board meeting meant to consider the country's sixth review to the end of January, the finance ministry said.

The meeting was meant to take place this week on January 12 to review the recommendation to release $1 billion of Pakistan's $6 billion, three-year programme.

Pakistan is meant to pass a mid-year budget to complete IMF-recommended fiscal tightening.

"As soon as the legislative procedures are completed, the IMF board will consider it for approval," the finance ministry said


