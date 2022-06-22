IMF, Pakistan make progress on bailout programme talks, fund official says

The UAE has been the third largest export market of India for wheat
Economy3 weeks ago
Important progress has been made in talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan to revive the country’s bailout programme, the lender’s resident representative in Islamabad told Reuters on Wednesday.
“Discussions between the IMF staff and the authorities on policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability in the coming year continue, and important progress has been made over the FY23 budget,” the IMF’s Esther Perez Ruiz said.
The two sides held talks on Tuesday night over macroeconomic and fiscal targets.
ALSO READ:
The UAE has been the third largest export market of India for wheat
Economy3 weeks ago
Fund delays $6 billion programme revival, stresses removal of subsidies on fuel and energy
Economy3 weeks ago
Oxfam said it expects 263 million people to sink into extreme poverty this year, at a rate of one million every 33 hours
Economy4 weeks ago
Among the major threats to economic growth, IMF first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told Reuters that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate
Economy4 weeks ago
Asia’s third largest economy would reach its $5 trillion economy target by 2026-27
Economy1 month ago
The Dh50 billion programme supported and delivered the transformation of the Emirate’s economy
Economy1 month ago
'The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives'
Economy1 month ago
Wickremesinghe says he will give a 'full explanation' of the financial crisis
Economy1 month ago