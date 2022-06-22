Enjoy our faster App experience
IMF, Pakistan make progress on bailout programme talks, fund official says

Two sides held talks over macroeconomic, fiscal targets

By Reuters

Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 7:23 AM

Last updated: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 7:52 AM

Important progress has been made in talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan to revive the country’s bailout programme, the lender’s resident representative in Islamabad told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Discussions between the IMF staff and the authorities on policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability in the coming year continue, and important progress has been made over the FY23 budget,” the IMF’s Esther Perez Ruiz said.

The two sides held talks on Tuesday night over macroeconomic and fiscal targets.

