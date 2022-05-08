Dubai ranks first in the world in attracting FDI projects in 2021

The emirate experienced significant growth in all key indicators compared to the previous year

by Issac John Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 3:41 PM Last updated: Sun 8 May 2022, 5:34 PM

Dubai secured the top global ranking for greenfield foreign direct investment projects in 2021 as the emirate continued to maintain and improve on its lead position across key FDI attraction metrics.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attributed the emirate’s remarkable feat in attracting 418 greenfield FDI projects in 2021to the exceptional leadership and farsighted vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Dubai has created a stable, sustainable economic environment and a vibrant business ecosystem for companies and entrepreneurs to launch new ventures, tap new opportunities and expand their business both in the country and beyond its borders,” Sheikh Hamdan said as he unveiled ‘Dubai FDI Results & Rankings Highlights Report 2021.

In FDI capital inflows, Dubai ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa region, and third globally, up from fourth place last year. In Reinvestment FDI projects, Dubai ranked first in the Mena region and third globally (up from fourth place last year), and seventh globally, (up from eleventh-place last year), in FDI capital inflows. As for FDI job creation, Dubai ranked first in the Mena region and fifth globally, up from the sixth-place last year.

Dubai recorded significant growth in all key indicators compared to the previous year. In 2021, the estimated value of capital flows into Dubai exceeded Dh26 billion from a total of 618 announced FDI projects in 2021, with a growth rate of 5.5 per cent compared to 2020 while the UAE attracted Dh76 billion in FDI in 2021, up 3.9 per cent from 2020, as a result of measures the country took to develop various economic sectors and improve the ease of doing business.

Both FDI projects and FDI job creation in Dubai witnessed a significant increase of 36 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020, with an estimated 24,868 jobs in 2021, compared to 18,325 jobs in the previous year.

— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: