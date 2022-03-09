Dubai: Non-oil sector indicates strong improvement in business conditions

Non-oil companies saw a sharper increase in new orders midway through the opening quarter.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 8:46 AM

Dubai-based non-oil firms indicated a stronger improvement in business conditions in February, according to the latest PMI survey data, after the Omicron wave of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a fresh slowdown in demand at the turn of the year.

Business activity continued to expand sharply, while there was a softening of input price pressures.

However, employment continued to expand only slightly, and firms continued to highlight logistical challenges amid the pandemic.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 54.1 in February, after easing to a four-month low of 52.6 in January, to signal a strong improvement in operating conditions in the non-oil economy. The 1.5-point rise was largely driven by the New Orders Index, with only small fluctuations seen in the other four components of the PMI.

The headline IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index is derived from individual diffusion indices which measure changes in output, new orders, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchased goods.

Non-oil companies saw a sharper increase in new orders midway through the opening quarter, which was widely attributed to an upturn in client demand and a recovery in economic conditions following a brief period of disruption from the Omicron wave. In fact, the rate of new order growth was one of the strongest seen since the start of the pandemic, beaten only by those seen towards the end of last year.

David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit, said: "New business growth in Dubai returned to the strong levels seen at the end of last year in February, in a promising sign that the Omicron variant has had only a minor impact on the economy compared to previous waves of the pandemic.

He said the rebound was most notable in the travel and tourism sector which saw the fastest growth in new business since June 2019.

“A loosening of global travel restrictions should help the tourism industry further in the final weeks of the Expo and throughout the rest of 2022,” he said.

Most notably, the upturn in sales was led by the travel and tourism sector, which posted its strongest growth since June 2019, as a fall in global Covid-19 cases prompted countries to scale back travel restrictions.

New business, meanwhile, rose solidly in the wholesale and retail sector, while construction firms noted a modest increase in new work.

Output levels in the non-oil private sector rose sharply over February, although the rate of expansion ticked down to a five-month low. Some panellists noted that delays in the arrival of freight shipments continued to constrain activity. Increased travel activity and construction projects continued to underpin overall growth.

Despite the steep increases in sales and activity, efforts to boost staff capacity remained limited, with the rate of job creation little-changed from that seen at the start of 2022 and only marginal. Suppliers were able to deliver inputs more quickly for the second consecutive month in February, although global shortages and shipment delays meant that the overall improvement was only marginal. Stock levels meanwhile dropped slightly for the third month running.

Looking ahead, Dubai non-oil firms continued to show a modest degree of confidence in future activity. Overall sentiment picked up from January's eight-month low but remained weak in the context of the series history

