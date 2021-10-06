Dubai economy fines car showroom for misleading consumers

Nigeria, Kenya, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have indicated they will not sign up the deal that would enact a global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent
Economy2 weeks ago
The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy fined a car showroom for conducting a misleading campaign by offering cars with special specifications, benefits and gifts for consumers buying cars through a social media influencer. The showroom director was summoned to Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
Dubai Economy holds the trader responsible for any misleading campaign found on the social media account of the company or conducted through a social media promoter. All business owners are therefore directed to ensure the accuracy of such campaign content and obtain the appropriate permit beforehand.
Dubai Economy also calls on consumers to report misleading campaigns either through the Dubai Consumer app, the consumerrights.ae website, or by calling 600 54 5555.
Economy2 weeks ago
Economy3 weeks ago
Economy3 weeks ago
Economy3 weeks ago
Economy3 weeks ago
Economy4 weeks ago
Economy1 month ago
Economy1 month ago