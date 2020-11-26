Dubai's special needs centres reopen with strict anti-Covid measures

Out of 10 facilities that provide classroom-based services for kids of determination in the city.

Dubai’s centres for people of determination are strictly implementing Covid-19 guidelines to provide a safe reopening for its students.

The emirate’s Community Development Authority (CDA) announced on Monday that such centres will now reopen after it visited the Dubai Centre for Special Needs (DCSN).

Out of 10 facilities that provide classroom-based services for kids of determination in the city, five have already been granted permission to resume classroom activities. The rest continue to step up measures to meet the requirements and await the green light from CDA.

Protocols in place

Trainers in a few of these centres explained that a series of protocols have been implemented.

Mehnaz Ahmed, who runs the Special Needs Future Development Centre, said: “We have made a lot of changes with regards to seating, classroom capacity which is capped at 30 per cent and extensive disinfection programmes. Our online plan has also been quite robust and we have customised our face-to-face programmes as well to a great extent to make it more inclusive for everyone. We will be following a blended learning programme also.”

Bi-weekly Covid-19 tests for all teachers and staff have also been mandated. Instructors are being prepared to help children understand

the importance of safety precautions in place in an age-appropriate manner.

Physical demonstrations on how to wash and sanitise hands and its reinforcement have also been implemented.

Husna Syed, operations manager at Merint Determination Centre LLC, pointed out: “The centre is disinfected on a daily basis and all toys and resources are sanitised after every therapy session. Our cleaning and disinfection materials are bought after checking on the Montaji app by the Dubai Municipality, to make sure they are compliant. We also have adequate visual aids in all common areas and bathrooms to remind children about washing hands and sanitisation as well as for maintaining physical distance. We have protocols in place for temperature screening of all staff, students and parents before entry into the centre's premises.”

Inherent challenges

Meanwhile, some facilities that are already running and function under different UAE ministries in the city, threw light on their operations amid the new normal and challenges that lie within.

Michael Abarca, assistant HOD-Autism Unit at Al Noor Centre, underlined: “We are wearing full PPEs and are covered from head to toe. We have also been through refreshers programmes and acquired online certifications with regards to safety measures. Our centres are fully equipped to handle students again. When children see us with PPEs, there is a typical reaction that we anticipate but that’s also a natural reaction. Everyone is trying to cope with the new normal.”

Parents happy but concerned

Parents with children of determination welcomed the reopening, but they said it was not without concerns.

Sumaira, who has a 19-year–old son with Joubert syndrome, remarked: “I was quite happy with the distance rehabilitation programme, but I am a little apprehensive to send my child to school again. Although the staff would be regularly tested, yet as parents, I do feel a bit worried given the Covid-19 situation.”

Neelam, who has a 14-year-old autistic child and is a working mother, said that nothing can compensate for the professional help at these training centres.

“I have an autistic child and I feel the entire experience of going out every day, following a routine and being tutored by experts or

professionals in this field cannot be underestimated. I am certainly happy to hear that the centres are reopening," added the mother.