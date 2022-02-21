Look: History of the Dubai World Cup in pictures

Every last Saturday in the month of March the world’s sporting attention turns to the iconic Meydan Racecourse which plays host to the Dubai World Cup

Photo by M. Sajjad

Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022

As we countdown to the 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup, one of the world’s most iconic horse races, we go back in time to relive those exciting moments that led us to this point.

1996: Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey rode American champion Cigar to glory in the inaugural event at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse.

1997: Jerry Bailey made it two from two aboard Singspiel trained by Sir Michael Stoute in the UK.

1998: Silver Charm trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, and ridden by Gary Stevens, currently a television pundit, claimed the prize.

1999: Jockey Richard Hills and Almutawakel teamed up to give Godolphin their first success in the race.

2000: The aptly named Dubai Millennium gave Frankie Dettori and Godolphin their first Dubai World Cup win in their all-blue colours.

2001: Bailey completed his hat-trick of Dubai World Cups on board Captain Steve a horse named after a policeman, with the same name.

2002: Godolphin were celebrating another success as Jerry Bailey and Street Cry ran out an impressive winner.

2003: Dettori gave Godolphin their second success on the trot as Moon Ballad comfortably beat off the competition.

2004: Pleasantly Perfect lived up to its name as Alex Solis took the riding honours.

2005: John Velasquez romped home on board Roses In May for popular owners Ken and Sarah Ramsey.

2006: It was three for Dettori and four for Godolphin as Electrocutionist proved to be a high-voltage winner of the race.

2007: Argentinian-bred Invasor, ridden by Fernando Jara and trained by former UAE champion Kierin Mc Laughlin, took the honours.

2008: The mighty Curlin stormed to victory under jockey Robby Albarado.

2009: Well Armed all the way to win the contest by 14 lengths for jockey Aaron Gryder and trainer Eoin Harty.

2010: Gloria De Campe went down in history as the first winner at the Dubai World Cup's new home at Meydan.

2011: Italian jockey Mirco Demuro and Victoire Pisa upset their rivals to give Japan its first winner.

2012: Mickael Barzalona performed the daring act of standing up in the stirrups as he crossed the line aboard Monterosso for Godolphin.

2013: Animal Kingdom and Joel Rosario were hugely impressive winners of the race, having wowed onlookers all week during morning track trials.

2014: The Saeed bin Surour-trained African Story gave Godolphin another victory, with Silvestre De Sousa in the irons.

2015: William Buick celebrates aboard Prince Bishop after giving Saeed Bin Suroor another World Cup victory.

2016: California Chrome justified his reputation with an eye-catching victory under Espinoza.

2017: Arrogate left the competition high and dry to win under big-race jockey Mike Smith.

2018: Multiple French champion Christophe Soumillon and Thunder Snow rocked Meydan with a pouncing victory.

2019: Thunder Snow made history when he became the only horse to defend his World Cup crown, once again with Soumillon on board.

2020: The race was won by American-trained Mystic Guie and ridden by Luis Saez. It was a ninth success for the Dubai-owned Godolphin stable.

2021: Cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.