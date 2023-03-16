Dubai World Cup: The Dubai Racing Club is family to me, says Samiya Khan

Samiya, who is from Goa, a state on the southwestern coast of India has been with the organisatin for 22 years

Samiya Khan. — Supplied photo

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 1:23 AM

Samiya Khan has spent the best part of her life working in the offices of the Dubai Racing Club, the organisation that manages and oversees the running of horse racing at Meydan Racecourse.

And she treasures every one of those years since she was taken on board as a trainee in the Sponsorship Coordination department before she moved to Events for a stint and finally found her niche in the Marketing and Communications division.

Reflecting on the journey since she joined the DRC team at the launch of the iconic Meydan Racecourse in 2000, Samiya recalls what an "amazing and memorable" ride it has been.

“I’ve spent my 22 years in the organisation and everything I do, or have done, I’ve done with dedication and pride.,” she says.

“I feel like I belong here, it’s family for me.

“I represent the company’s identity and with the prestigious names of the Royal family attached to horse racing, I feel very blessed to be able to be associated with the sport.”

Samiya, who is from Goa, a state on the southwestern coast of India, says it has been a privilege to do this with some of the most talented, kind, and hard-working people at the DRC.

“it’s too good to be true, being associated with such an organisation makes me feel very proud,” she says.

As part of the Marketing team, Samiya is tasked with creating awareness about the DRC and Meydan and tell the world that there is much more to racing at Dubai’s flagship racecourse than just the popular Dubai World Cup meeting.

“We want people to know that racing is a season-long activity in Dubai and that it includes domestic races as well as international races during the Dubai World Cup Carnival,” she says.

Does she get the chance to soak up the action as well?

“Every year during the big race, the Dubai World Cup, the whole Marketing team stands together to watch the race,” she says. “It’s become something of a tradition and I still get goosebumps at every World Cup.

“I still say, 'wow, this was another amazing race.' And with every passing year the racing shifts higher to another level.”

Having joined Meydan at the start of the new millennium and in time to usher in a new era for the sport in the country, it is no surprise that Samiya’s favourite horse won the inaugural staging of the Dubai World Cup, at its new home — Dubai Millennium!

