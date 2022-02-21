Dubai World Cup explained: Where is the racecourse; what's there for everyone?

Even if you’re not a hard-core racing fan, there is so much fun to be had at Meydan on race day

Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 10:03 PM

Every last Saturday in the month of March the world’s sporting attention turns to Dubai’s Meydan Racecourse, which plays host to the Dubai World Cup.

Last year, horses from more than a dozen countries competed in nine top-class races, including six Group 1 contests, at Meydan Racecourse.

The 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on March 26, with a total prize money of over $30.5 (112.03) million, a $5 (Dh18.37) million increase from last year's event.

Here, we answer some frequently asked questions about going racing at Meydan Racecourse.

Why should I go to the race, what’s in it for me?

The Dubai World Cup is an unmissable event and you don’t want to be left behind when your friends tell you that they had a spectacular event at the races, and you did not.

The meeting happens just once a year and has earned its prestigious place at the top of the UAE’s social calendar’s Don’t Miss events.

If the Melbourne Cup is a race that ‘Stops the Nation’, the Dubai World Cup is a race that captures the imagination of not just every single person living in the UAE but also from around the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the rest of the world.

If you’ve never been to a horse race before, then this is the one to start with. It has everything, from high-quality horse racing featuring the best jockeys, leading trainers, and more.

There is live entertainment provided by gymnasts, magicians, singers, international food outlets, souvenir shops, and free competitions. You name it and it’s there at Meydan.

So, even if you’re not a hard-core racing fan, there is so much fun to be had at Meydan on race day!

Where is the Dubai World Cup held?

Opened for the racing season on January 28, 2010, Meydan Racecourse is the sport’s headquarters and home of the annual Dubai World Cup extravaganza.

It boasts a spectacular Grandstand, residences and luxury hotels, all of which serve as a major sporting, business, and conference district.

The main Grandstand extends 1.6-kilometre on a linear, ‘land scraper’ plane that has a full capacity of accommodating up to 60,000 people.

Crowned by a dramatic, cantilevered Crescent Roof that features curved solar and titanium panels that maximise the building’s energy consumption efficiency, the iconic Meydan Grandstand is a unique and ‘intelligent’ development that is equipped with hospitality facilities that offer world-class services for discerning horsemen, patrons, travellers and guests alike.

It houses the world’s first five-star trackside hotel; The Meydan, which offers unobstructed views of the racetracks, and also houses an exciting mix of food and beverage establishments, a covered car park for up to 8,600 cars, the Meydan Museum and Gallery, an IMAX Theatre and the Meydan Marina.

The venue also incorporates 78 exclusive Meydan Grandstand Corporate Suites which will offer guests a bird’s eye view of the racecourse itself, levels of luxury, customer comfort, and integrated technology to create what will be the ultimate horse racing experience.