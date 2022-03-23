UAE

Dubai World Cup: Breakfast with the Stars

Breakfast with the stars was held at Meydan horserace track on Wednesday morning. Dubai World Cup fans had the chance to mingle and discuss winning probabilities right before the races on Saturday March 26.


Inside look: A horse's life after racing

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.

Dubai World Cup6 days ago

Meet Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the woman who guided the UAE’s response to the pandemic

Meet Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the woman who guided the UAE’s response to the pandemic

In a sit-down with Khaleej Times at her office in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Farida shares parts of her journey that has been filled with successes and challenges, and how she became at the forefront of the UAE's response plan for the worst pandemic seen in her (our) lifetime as the Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector and the Manager of Communicable Diseases Department, Abu Dhabi Centre of Public Health.

Videos2 weeks ago

Must-have desserts at Expo 2020 Dubai

Must-have desserts at Expo 2020 Dubai

With only a few days left of Expo 2020 Dubai, we went on a dessert tour to list down the best spots to satisfy your sweet tooth. Prices and locations are in the video, will you be trying them out?

Videos3 weeks ago