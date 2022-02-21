Dubai World Cup: 9 races, $30.5 million total prize money, all the big numbers you need to know

A snapshot of the marquee event since its inception in 1995

File

By Leslie Wilson Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 2:58 PM

$30.5 (Dh112.03) million is the total purse for the nine races run on the day’s card

¼ miles — The distance of the race which is run on a dirt track

60,000 — Seating capacity of the Meydan Racecourse grandstand

$4,000,000 (Dh14.6900,000) — The purse of the inaugural Dubai World Cup, won by the aforementioned Cigar

$12 (Dh44.08) million – The purse for the Dubai World Cup, with the winner collecting $7.2 (Dh26.45) million

24 — First run in 1996, this year is the 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup

1996 — The first running of the race was won by the Bill Mott-trained Cigar

2:01.38 — The fastest time the race has been completed in on the Meydan dirt. Godolphin’s Thunder Snow set the record last year

3 — The number of Kentucky Derby winners who later won the Dubai World Cup – Silver Charm, Animal Kingdom, and California Chrome

4— The number of Dubai World Cup wins by retired American jockey Jerry Bailey is the most by any other jockey. Frankie Dettori has won the race three times

8 —The number of Dubai World Cup winners trained by Dubai and Newmarket, UK-based Emirati trainer, the most of any trainer in the history of the race

12 — American-trained horses have won the Dubai World Cup the maximum number of times and most recently with Mystic Guide in 2021

14 lengths — The record margin of victory in the Dubai World Cup, when Well Armed won in 2009

20 — The number of Group 1 successes by American-trained runners on Dubai World Cup day, the most by any other country

6 – The most appearance by a horse at the meeting. Sole Power has run in the Al Quoz Sprint each year from 2011 through 2016. The British raider also won the race in 2015 and, in 2012, was the runner-up.