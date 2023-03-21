Dirt pedigrees on demand at Dubai Breeze-Up Sale

The sale was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attends the Breeze Up Sale at Meydan Racecourse on Tuesday. — Photo by Michal Divon

By Team KT Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 11:55 PM

Checkbooks were the order as buyers snapped up some of the world’s best two-year-olds at the 2023 Dubai Breeze-Up Sale conducted by the Dubai Racing Club, in cooperation with Goffs, Ireland's premier Thoroughbred Auction house since 1866.

The sale was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the driving force behind the all-powerful Godolphin stable.

Following the success of the inaugural sale which achieved the highest average and highest price of any Breeze-Up conducted by a European auction house in 2022, the 73 Lots went under the hammer at 5 pm in the Meydan Racecourse Parade Ring.

The 2023 catalogue included individuals by established sires like American Pharoah, Constitution, Curlin, Ghostzapper, Hard Spun, Gun Runner, Into Mischief, Justify, Kingman (GB), Medaglia d'Oro, No Nay Never, Not This Time, Sea The Stars (Ire), Speightstown, Tapit, War Front, Zoustar (Aus), and Yoshida (Jpn), as well as exciting first-season sires such as Masar (Ire), Too Darn Hot (GB) and Ten Sovereigns (Ire).

The inaugural sale produced 13 individual winners in five countries. Among the best graduates is the winner Labeling (GB) (Frankel) {GB}), who is also Group 1-placed in Japan, as well as the winning Mr Raj (Bolt d'Oro), who ran third in the G3 UAE 2000 Guineas earlier this month.

Goffs selection team led by Tom Taaffe and Nick Nugent helped compile a catalogue of unrivalled quality with the hope of appealing to all Middle Eastern and international buyers attending Saturday’s Dubai World Cup.

Given the heightening focus on dirt racing in the Gulf region, primarily at Meydan in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, there was a big demand for American-bred youngsters.

ALSO READ: