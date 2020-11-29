Dubai to get new dermatology and cosmetology centre

Dubai Health Authority and Emirates Islamic Bank sign deal to the centre at Rashid Hospital

Dubai – The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Emirates Islamic Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a dermatology and cosmetology centre at Rashid Hospital.

Both parties also signed a second MoU, to develop and enhance the services of the respiratory medicine department and the respiratory pulmonary laboratory at Rashid Hospital.

Emirates Islamic Bank will support and sponsor both the comprehensive developmental projects.

The MoUs were signed at the DHA’s headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA and Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman of Emirates Islamic Bank.

Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at the DHA and Salah Amin CEO of Emirates Islamic Bank signed the MoUs.

The first MoU aims to establish an integrated dermatology and cosmetology centre for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases and to provide the best medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatological care at Rashid Hospital.

The second MoU aims to develop and improve the services of the respiratory medicine department and the respiratory pulmonary laboratory at Rashid Hospital.

Following the signing of the MoUs, Al Qutami said that the DHA is working on a number of strategic projects and initiatives that aim to strengthen the integrated health care system it provides, to achieve people's satisfaction and happiness.

He added that the authority seeks to establish a world-class dermatology and cosmetology centre, to meet the growing demand for this specialization, and to promote Dubai as a medical tourism destination.

Al Qutami expressed his gratitude to Emirates Islamic Bank adding that the DHA is highly appreciative to Emirates Islamic Bank for sponsoring both projects. He stressed that the DHA takes pride in having a strategic partnership with Emirate Islamic Bank, which has an important role in supporting the healthcare sector of Dubai.

“We are proud to contribute to Dubai Health Authority and support the strategic development plans of Rashid Hospital, one of the UAE’s leading healthcare providers. As one of the country’s leading Islamic banks, Emirates Islamic is committed to supporting the development of UAE’s healthcare sector in delivering world-class health services that exceed patient expectations and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position the UAE as a global healthcare hub of the wider Middle East region and beyond,” said Salah Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic.