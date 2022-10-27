UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UNESCO World Heritage sites come to life at Burj Al Arab

Dubai This Week interviews Artist Sacha Jafri about his latest UNESCO exhibition that kicked off on the Burj Al Arab helipad

Michal Michelle Divon
Michal Michelle Divon

More news from Dubai This Week