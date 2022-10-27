UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum sits down with Dubai This Week for a special meal

Chairman of the Rugby Federation UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum tries Kosher food for the first time

Michal Michelle Divon
Michal Michelle Divon

More news from Dubai This Week