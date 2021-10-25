Dubai: Public Transport Day to be celebrated under Together to Expo 2020 theme

Initiative aims to encourage residents and visitors to use public transport for their daily travels.

The 12th Public Transport Day on November 1 will be celebrated under the theme: Together to Expo 2020 Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority said Monday.

The initiative aims to encourage Dubai residents and visitors to use public transport means in their daily travels, especially when visiting Expo 2020 Dubai. In line with RTA’s efforts to encourage the public to use mass transit means, nol Plus points will be increased to three folds during the duration of the campaign from November 1 to 8, this year.

“The Public Transport Day initiative coincides with RTA’s 16th anniversary and aims to promote Dubai’s efforts in improving the environment, achieving sustainable development, and encouraging riders to use public transport,” said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of marketing and corporate communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA.

Activities for Public Transport Day

Moreover, in concurrence with the Public Transport Day, RTA is launching Art in Public Transport initiative in partnership with Dubai Culture. “We aim to support the cultural sector as it forms a key component of the UAE’s development drive. It enables innovators and educated people to contribute more initiatives and ideas that raise the profile of Dubai as a first-class cultural and innovative hub in the region and the world over,” said Al Mehrizi.

“Community members can see the art gallery at several Dubai Metro stations namely Expo 2020, Dubai Mall, Jebel Ali, Dubai Investments Park, and Al Ghubaiba Metro stations. The initiative enables the public to see the latest artworks and innovative arts while using public transport means in Dubai,” she noted.

“In early October, RTA launched the Photography Contest in cooperation with Canon Middle East, and in conjunction with the Expo 2020, via social media platforms. The contest aimed to encourage the public to use public transport to and from the Expo site. Winners will be honoured in three stages. The first will be during Public Transport Day. Stages 2 and 3 will continue until the end of the Expo next year.

“RTA will launch, a challenge to be run via social media sites such as Tik Tok and Instagram Reel. It involves swiping the nol Plus card virtually in a challenge aimed to encourage the public to use public transport and go to several parts of Dubai to share their journeys with others.

“Events of the Public Transport Day include a treasure hunt competition through RTA’s website to encourage the public to use public transport. The competition prompts the public to discover a hidden treasure in public transport stations. The search is focused on the Dubai Metro Red Line and stations near Expo 2020 site. Eight winners will be selected and each of them will be rewarded with up to two million nol Plus points to be added to their nol cards to be used later,” she added.

Al Mehrizi praised the sponsors of the Public Transport Day and their crucial role in making the event a success, namely Keolis-MHI (metro and tram operator), Canon Middle East, Noon, Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, and Fly Dubai.