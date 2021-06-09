Dubai: 61 fines issued for breaking Covid safety rules
The most common violations were failure to wear face masks, ensure physical distancing and eateries remaining open beyond permissible hours.
The Dubai Economy has issued 61 fines for violation of Covid safety measures at markets and malls.
The most common violations were failure to wear face masks, ensure physical distancing and eateries remaining open beyond the permissible hours.
Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi shut down over multiple safety violations
The inspection team fined 45 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in beyond permitted hours.
Outlets that were found to have violated guidelines on wearing masks included a restaurant, coffee shop, cafeteria, tyre shop, real estate brokerage, grocery, fragrances & cosmetics shop, sports academy, supermarket, and a gym.
The Dubai Economy stressed that it will continue conducting inspections, especially at shopping malls and venues that tend to see crowds.
