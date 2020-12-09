DJ Alan Walker to perform in Dubai in January
Playing Coca-Cola Arena as part of DSF
British-born Norwegian Alan Walker, known for his trademark mask and hoodie, will bring his live show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on January 7 next year as part of Dubai Shopping Festival. Brought here by BookMyShow and concert brand Sunburn, Walker has wowed crowds around the world at mega festivals including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza. His global smash hit ‘Faded’ has received over two billon views on YouTube and one billion streams on Spotify, earned diamond certification in Germany and multi-platinum certifications in over 10 countries, including the UAE and UK. His other global hits include ‘Sing me to sleep’, ‘Alone’, ‘All Falls Down’ and ‘On My Way’, which featured in the video game PUBG.
Ticket prices start at Dh175 (early bird Bronze) on BookMyShow’s UAE website (https://ae.bookmyshow.com/dubai/events).
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews