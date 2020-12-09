Logo
 
DJ Alan Walker to perform in Dubai in January

Playing Coca-Cola Arena as part of DSF

British-born Norwegian Alan Walker, known for his trademark mask and hoodie, will bring his live show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on January 7 next year as part of Dubai Shopping Festival. Brought here by BookMyShow and concert brand Sunburn, Walker has wowed crowds around the world at mega festivals including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza. His global smash hit ‘Faded’ has received over two billon views on YouTube and one billion streams on Spotify, earned diamond certification in Germany and multi-platinum certifications in over 10 countries, including the UAE and UK. His other global hits include ‘Sing me to sleep’, ‘Alone’, ‘All Falls Down’ and ‘On My Way’, which featured in the video game PUBG.

Ticket prices start at Dh175 (early bird Bronze) on BookMyShow’s UAE website (https://ae.bookmyshow.com/dubai/events).

