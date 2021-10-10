- EVENTS
AG Power wins prestigious DQAA Award for building excellence
Held annually, the Business Excellence Awards honours the sustained high-quality performance, achievements and excellence of businesses across the region. AG Power received the DQAA in recognition of its transformative approach to developing innovative power solutions that set a high-quality standard, raising the benchmark across the industry. The company, formed in 2015, was built upon the transformative European Foundation for Quality Management excellence model, putting commitment to performance and innovation at is very core. With these leading principles, AG Power has successfully provided customers with high quality installations and services according to their specific requirements.
Speaking about the award, Jacob John, CEO of AG Power, commented: “Over the last six decades, the Al Ghurair family has built a legacy of making a meaningful difference to the community, to facilitate positive societal change. Across Al Ghurair Investment, these heritage values are embedded into the very core of our business, as we lead with our purpose of ‘Enhancing Life’. At AG Power, this purpose is embedded into the heart of who we are, and we strive to add value in all we do, every single day.
"It was an honour for us to receive the DQAA in recognition of our commitment to excellence. I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Dubai Economic Department for this accolade. I am proud of our team who have worked tirelessly to uphold our continuous focus on improvement, and who have consistently delivered high quality standards. This is just the start of our journey and, as we move forward, we do so with a dedicated emphasis on excellence, and an aspiration to elevate standards across the construction industry."
A G Dorairaj, Head of Power Projects Division, Abu Dhabi and Western Region, said: "Commitment to adopting international best practices and quality standards is integral to AG Power’s ethos. This recent accolade by the Dubai Quality Award, serves to underscore the quality work being produced by our team. As a business born in the UAE, we are committed to excellence and creating sustained value for our customers."
Iftikar T, Head of Power Projects Division, Dubai and Northern Emirates Region, also added: "We are delighted to be awarded the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award. The award is a strong example of AG Power’s dedication to ensuring the services that we provide to our customers are of the highest quality and standards. Moreover, it reflects the dedication of our entire team who are the key players in ensuring we continue to build our reputation for excellence. We are looking forward to continuing on this journey in order to deliver quality power solutions across the nation."
Established in 2015, AG Power is renowned for operating with a mission to deliver sustainable, customer- focused and value-driven power transmission and distribution solutions. Adopting innovation at its core, AG Power prides itself on embracing state-of-the-art technology and solutions that also comply with the highest international standards for quality, occupational health, safety and environmental matters.
With enduring partnerships established with prestigious customers including DEWA, Transco, NAKHEEL, DP World, ADNOC, MERAAS and EMAAR, AG Power is recognised as a trusted leader in the market – and with a reputation for approaching construction projects with core philosophy to enhance life.
AG Power is one of the businesses that forms the ‘Construction Cluster’ at Al Ghurair Investment, in addition to AG Engineering, PCS Switchgear and Star Elevator. All combined, the Al Ghurair Construction business has a wealth of experience in the regional construction sector – playing a pertinent role in laying the bricks in Dubai's growth story for more than 50 years. During its history, the cluster’s unmatched expertise has given the world new points of reference through some of the UAE's most iconic projects such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Airport and the Dubai Metro.
Whether you look up to Dubai’s prestigious high-rise skyline or to the country’s most iconic attractions, or down into the network snaking through Dubai’s underground cabling and pipeline ecosystem, you will be sure to find a fingerprint of Al Ghurair’s Construction business along the way.
For more information about AG Power and the services they offer, visit: https://www.agpowerme.com.