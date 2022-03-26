Look: Crown Pride wins UAE Derby at Dubai World Cup 2022

Steve Asmussen’s charge could be the dark horse at the $12 million Dubai World Cup
Daily updates6 days ago
Record nine-time Dubai World Cup-winning handler has a strong contingent for the showpiece
Daily updates1 week ago
No less than 34 horses who have won at horse racing’s highest level, in racing parlance, Group/ Grade 1 winners, have assembled at Meydan Racecourse
Daily updates1 week ago
The reigning British Champion Trainer has strong contenders on Dubai World Cup night
Daily updates1 week ago
Curlin in 2008 and California Chrome in 2016 arrived in Dubai early to acclimatise and had the benefit of prep races before going on to claim emphatic victories in the 2,000 metre contest
Daily updates1 week ago
Milliner Evelyn McDermott organised a stylish event in Dubai downtown
Daily updates1 week ago
It is very rare to witness any horse continuing with such verve for so long and to produce his best for an incredible succession of no less than eight different trainers
Daily updates1 week ago
The nine-year-old son of Dubawi characteristically dominated his rivals from the start of the mile before he held on for a neck victory
Daily updates1 week ago