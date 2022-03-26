Look: A special race - the 2022 Dubai Turf confirmed as a dead-heat

The Dubai World Cup Day is too near at this stage to overcome any sort of problem should one occur
Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor, gunning for a record 10th Dubai World Cup, saw his charge Real World drawn on Gate 6
She will be the headline act for the post-race concert that also stars award-winning British drum and bass band Rudimental
Steve Asmussen’s charge could be the dark horse at the $12 million Dubai World Cup
Record nine-time Dubai World Cup-winning handler has a strong contingent for the showpiece
No less than 34 horses who have won at horse racing’s highest level, in racing parlance, Group/ Grade 1 winners, have assembled at Meydan Racecourse
The reigning British Champion Trainer has strong contenders on Dubai World Cup night
Curlin in 2008 and California Chrome in 2016 arrived in Dubai early to acclimatise and had the benefit of prep races before going on to claim emphatic victories in the 2,000 metre contest
