Life Is Good draws Gate 1 for Dubai World Cup

Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor, gunning for a record 10th Dubai World Cup, saw his charge Real World drawn on Gate 6

by James Jose Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 7:13 PM

American contender Life Is Good, one of the favourites for the Dubai World Cup, drew Gate 1, after the Post Position Draw took place on Tuesday.

Traditionally held at the Meydan Racecourse itself, the Post Position Draw this time was held at the magnificent Dubai Opera.

And Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor, gunning for a record 10th Dubai World Cup, saw his charge Real World drawn on Gate 6.

Another American hope Hot Rod Charlie will break from Gate 7, while Midnight Bourbon drew Gate 8. County Grammer, which was the penultimate horse to be picked at the draw, drew Gate 5.

Japanese contender Chuwa Wizard, which had finished second to winner Mystic Guide last year, drew Gate 3, while Emirati handler Salem bin Ghadayer's Hypothetical, fourth last year, drew Gate 10.

Godolphin's Magny Cours, who finished third in last year's race, will break from Stall 9. Magny Cours was the first to be picked at the draw.

Bhupat Seemar, who has almost sewn up the UAE Trainers Championship in his debut season, saw his Remorse being the last to be picked and landed Gate 11.