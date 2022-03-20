I can’t wait to perform at the Dubai World Cup, says British star Becky Hill

She will be the headline act for the post-race concert that also stars award-winning British drum and bass band Rudimental

British singer-songwriter Becky Hill. — AFP file

By Team KT Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 12:16 AM Last updated: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 12:18 AM

Fast horses, fashion, and a fantastic post-race concert all at Meydan Racecourse

From the very best racehorses in the world, to fabulous fashion, high-end hospitality and award-winning artists, the world’s most spectacular race day, the Dubai World Cup offers something for everyone.

A large crowd is expected to converge on Meydan Racecourse on March 26 (Saturday) for the 26th running of the Dubai World Cup fixture. With nine races and $30.5 million in prize money, it’s a ‘bucket list’ day out for racing fans, but there is plenty to offer away from the racetrack, too.

The vibrant outdoor Apron Views enclosure is the place to see and be seen. Home to the popular Style Stakes fashion competition, ticket holders can enter with a chance to win fantastic prizes across a range of categories, including Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Couple, Creative Hat and Creative Outfit. Tickets for Apron Views cost just Dh 295, or Dh 495 for Golden Circle, allowing a central view of the post-race concert, which this year features three acts.

Brit Award winner Becky Hill headlines the night and is well known for her hits with UK No.1 Gecko (Overdrive) as well as Remember, alongside David Guetta, and Wish You Well, with British DJ Sigala, who will also be appearing after the Dubai World Cup.

“I can’t wait to come back out and perform at the Dubai World Cup, “ said Becky Hill.

The two-hour show, brought to you by McGettigan’s, also stars award-winning British drum and bass band Rudimental. Their hits include the No.1 singles Feel The Love, with John Newman, and These Days, featuring Jess Glynne. Formed in 20210, Rudimental were nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2013 and their haul of awards so far includes a Brit Award and a MOBO for Best Album. In 2014 they combined with Hill to release the single Powerless, which was the sixth single from their debut album Home.

The live entertainment gets underway with local talent artist Ayesha Reid, originally from London, who will warm up the crowd with her blend of jazz and pop hits.

The post-race concert will take place around 9:30 pm, after the skies above Meydan Racecourse have been set alight with a spectacular Dubai World Cup closing ceremony.

For those wanting a more exclusive experience, there are a range of hospitality packages available with premium beverage, afternoon tea and international buffet options. There is a choice of suites, each offering an excellent view of the pulsating racing action, while the Sky Bubble — the highest seat in the house — is also a popular option and has packages starting from just Dh 900 per person.