Dubai World Cup 2022: A Case Of You makes his case

Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 8:15 PM

A Case Of You notched his second Group 1 winner, upstaging favourite Godolphin’s Man Of Promise to take the bragging rights in the Al Quoz Sprint at the Meydan Racecourse.

A Case Of You, the four-year-old son of Hot Streak, had won his first Group 1 last October when landing the Prix De L’Abbaye at Longchamp in France.

Jockey Ronan Whelan rode superbly to clinch the six-furlong sprint dash on turf.

The Richard Hannon-trained filly Happy Romance, the ride of Sean Levey, was second, 1.25 lengths behind, while Man Of Promise saw his two-race win streak come to an end, to finish third, a neck behind Happy Romance.

“I knew he had improved plenty from the last day. Ronan Whelan gave him a great ride, he was super cool,” said trainer Ado McGuinness.

“Ian Brennan has looked after him out here and has done a great job with him. He’s a very good horse. We might get some credit now! People said it was a weak Abbaye he won but one thing is for sure it wasn’t a weak race today. He’s only four and he’ll only get better. I think he’ll win another Group 1 this year and the long-term target at the end of the year will be back at the Breeders’ Cup,” he added.

Whelan said: "I was worried I might be getting there a bit early, but he was going so well. His last furlong is always his strongest and he's such a tough and genuine horse. Five furlongs, six furlongs, soft ground, fast ground, it doesn't matter to him. I love him. He came on so much from the prep run on Super Saturday. Having that experience stood to him and he improved so much from it. It means the world to all the team. To win such a big race at Meydan, it's the stuff you dream of but don't think will happen."

Despite finishing second, Hannon was pleased with his filly’s run.

"I'm delighted with that; she's run a really good race. You can't be disappointed with that, she seems to be getting better and better and she's earned us some nice money,” said Hannon.

Jockey Levey concurred. “She ran a blinder. I thought the draw might have cost me a length and I think she would have been bang there with a better draw. She's run a blinder and the year is young,” Levey said.

Man Of Promise had beaten A Case Of You, but it was not to be on the night.

“He ran very well; I think that's a career best really on form. I know he was impressive last time but obviously the winner came on for the last run, but I was very happy with him all the way really,” said jockey William Buick.

Trainer Charlie Appleby, whose other charges Naval Crown finished fourth and Creative Force 14th, respectively, said: “I’m very pleased with Man Of Promise, he's run a solid race again. Fair play to Ado McGuinness and his team as their horse has come on again and they got the rail. We all know that's a good draw to have and to be fair to the filly of Richard's [Happy Romance], she ran a smashing race too. She's been solid through her career so it's a step up for Man Of Promise in what he's achieved. Personally, I think we could come back to five furlongs now with him, he's a strong traveller.”

He added, “I'm delighted with Naval Crown, he's done it all the right way round this time compared to what we saw in Saudi where we were far too keen and didn't finish off. I think we could have opened a couple of doors for him as potentially a sprinter in the making.”

