Award-winning artists Rudimental and Becky Hill to star at Dubai World Cup post-race concert

The live post-race entertainment gets underway with local talent artist Ayesha Reid, originally from London, who will warm up the crowd with her blend of jazz and pop hits

British singer Becky Hill (centre). — AFP

By Team KT Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 6:12 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 6:13 PM

British Award winner Becky Hill will bring the curtain down on the 26th running of the Dubai World Cup on Saturday, March 26th.

Hill, 28, shot to fame in 2012 when appearing on The Voice UK. In 2014 she made history when becoming the first contestant of the show to score a UK No.1 when her song Gecko (Overdrive) hit the top spot. The Brit Award winner and multiple nominee has also had hits with Remember, alongside David Guetta, and Wish You Well, with Sigala.

The two-hour show, brought to you by McGettigan’s, which takes place after the 26th running of the $12million Dubai World Cup, also stars award-winning British drum and bass band Rudimental. Their hits include the number 1 singles Feel The Love, with John Newman, and These Days, featuring Jess Glynne. Adding to the exciting line-up is British DJ Sigala, who has recorded eight top 10 hits, including his 2015 debut single Easy Love.

The post-race concert will take place around 9:30 pm, after the skies above Meydan Racecourse have been set alight with a spectacular Dubai World Cup Closing Ceremony.

Apron Views regular tickets start at Dh 295 and Golden Circle at Dh 495. A range of other dining packages are also available. The show is exclusive to Dubai World Cup ticket holders. Book at dubairacingclub.com