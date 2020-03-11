Cutting says Pakistan safe to play cricket

The Aussie added that he had relished his stay in Pakista

Quetta Gladiators' Australian cricketer Ben Cutting on Tuesday said Pakistan was safe for cricket and he did not have any apprehensions on coming here to play in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

"Security was not my concern as I had seen the security measures during the World Eleven tour in September 2017," Cutting said while talking to media during the Gladiators' practice session here at the National Cricket Academy.

The Aussie added that he had relished his stay in Pakistan seeing many parts which he had not seen before. "I had visited Pakistan with the World XI for only four days then but the HBL PSL V is a long tour," he said.

About the chances of Australian team touring Pakistan, he said, "I am not the right person to say anything but Australia might come to play cricket in Pakistan in the next five years."

On the Gladiators' lacklustre performance in the ongoing PSL, Cutting said they were a very young side, especially the fast bowlers like Nasim Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

"They have taken wickets for the team but at the same time they have conceded some runs at times as well and we need to rectify that," he said in response to a question regarding his team conceding high scores during in the last 10 overs in many matches.

The 33-year-old Cutting regretted the loss in the rain-curtailed Rawalpindi match against Peshawar Zalmi, adding that the team could not get over the line in a tight finish which could have gone any way.

"The Gladiators need to excel in all three areas - bowling, batting and fielding - in the remaining match to nurture any hopes of making to the play-offs," he said.

When asked about young Pakistani fast bowling talent, Cutting said youngsters Nasim Shah and Mohammad Hasnain were immensely talented and destined to rule the world fast-bowling scene for the next 10-15 years.

"I personally dislike facing them in the nets especially when they use two new balls between them as their pace and swing are quite intimidating," Cutting said.