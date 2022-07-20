Pakistan Finance Minister says rupee slide not due to economic fundamentals

Firm trend in equities and weak American dollar in the overseas market supported the currency
The current downturn of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar was not due to economic fundamentals, but because of political turmoil, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday.
"The panic in the market is primarily due to political turmoil, which will subside in a few days," Ismail told Reuters, adding that he expected pressure on the rupee to fall in the next few days.
The rupee slid 3 per cent against the dollar by Tuesday's close and continued its downtrend when trading opened on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
Firm trend in equities and weak American dollar in the overseas market supported the currency
High crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows weigh on investor sentiments
The South Asian nation has resumed talks with IMF to revive $6b loan programme to support its falling currency
Dollar peg and CBDC's impact a challenge on the current financial system
Sensex was trading 366.66 points higher at 56,685.67
Some currency dealers have blamed the outflow of dollars to neighbouring Afghanistan as reason for the decline.
Dubai gold prices are Dh156.25 for 24-karat