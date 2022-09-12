Indian rupee falls against UAE dirham in early trade

UAE residents save on loan EMIs in India, Pakistan as currencies plunge to new lows
Indian rupee hit a record low of 80 against the US dollar
The Indian rupee depreciated by 10 paise to 79.67 against the US dollar (21.7 versus the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Monday, even as the equity market opened on a positive note.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.66 against the greenback, then fell to 79.67, registering a decline of 10 paise over its last close. In initial deals, the rupee also touched 79.64 against the dollar.
On Friday, the rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 79.57 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 per cent to 108.75. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.49 per cent to $91.46 per barrel.
“Markets now await India's August inflation data, which is likely to trend higher to 6.90 per cent from 6.71 per cent in July, as per a poll, adding pressure on RBI to hike interest rates more aggressively in coming months,” said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.
The dollar index eased further on Monday as investors await cues from US CPI data this week.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 243.2 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 60,036.34, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 76.55 points or 0.43 per cent to 17,909.90.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹21.32 billion, as per exchange data.
Meanwhile, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $3 billion to $561.046 billion in the week ended August 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
Indian rupee hit a record low of 80 against the US dollar
'I fear it will go down further', says official
The rupee slid 3 per cent against the dollar on Tuesday
The currency closed at 79.92 against the US dollar on Tuesday after breaching 80
Lower forex reserves pose concerns for the country's current account deficit
The currency, on Monday, closed at an all-time low of 79.45 against US dollar
Currency was trading at 78.86 against US dollar in opening trade
Economic sanctions on Russia may drive global energy prices higher, put pressure on emerging market currencies