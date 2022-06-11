XT.com announces its anticipated weekly crypto meetups
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
The global trading service provider is delighted to invite crypto enthusiasts, investors, venture capitalists, and developers from all over the world to its weekly crypto meetups. The event taps into their interest in addressing crypto topics while also providing peer leaders to connect with and learn from. The meetups' goal is to give everyone the opportunity to learn about cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, NFTs, metaverse, and other fintech technologies. This event is a terrific opportunity for crypto enthusiasts and investors who are passionate about taking a deep dive into the cryptocurrency sector to meet and network with each other while listening to excellent presentations of crypto projects.
XT.com provides intuitive listing and marketing support for crypto projects and startups in listing on its platform with exceptional packages that are lower than the market average. Additionally, XT.com assists and markets projects globally from a variety of angles, including paid marketing, organic marketing, social media marketing, and more. XT.com helps build companies' awareness as well as their global presence to produce significant results. Blockchain-based startups, individuals, or groups are warmly welcomed to XT.com's crypto meetup with their full spectrum of innovative projects for partnership. More so, cutting-edge companies including Web3 projects, DAO services providers, GameFi, and all kinds of innovative Play-to-Earn (P2E) projects are cordially invited to the meetups.
Furthermore, XT.com encourages emerging token issuance companies, CeFi, DEX, and DeFi-based firms to attend its meetups for expansion. The meetups' organisers will host a Q&A session to bring together some of the industry's brightest minds to discuss trending topics like tradable digital assets, NFTs, metaverse, and more.
XT.com's crypto meetups are open to the general public, with all details announced on our community channels and social platforms. Participants can visit XT.com's official Telegram channel for any announcements and updates on the XT.com weekly crypto meetups date, time, and location.
Watch to know more https://vimeo.com/715475236 Register now at https://www.xt.com