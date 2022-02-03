Want a share in $12,000 worth of GUARANTEED prizes from BitOasis?
Dubai
Tired of brands asking you for references in return for tiny rewards? BitOasis is upping the game and offering you a share in a $12,000 prize pool when you invite your friends and family to start their crypto journey on BitOasis.
If only all good things in life came this easy!
The Middle East's largest and most trusted crypto-asset exchange, BitOasis, is running its 'Invite & Win' campaign until February 28th, 2022. Here's how you can participate…
As a BitOasis user, you will get a unique invite link. You can find this link under the 'Invite & Earn' tab in your BitOasis app. You can share this link with as many friends, family members and colleagues.
Remember - They must sign up on BitOasis with your unique invite link, for you to be eligible for the 'Invite & Win' reward.
Once the referee has successfully signed up and completed the verification process on BitOasis, they must complete a crypto purchase transaction on the platform.
- The top 5 referrers who invite the most people (who complete Step 1 and Step 2) will share $3,000 in rewards - That's a cool $600 each.
- All other participants will share $9,000 in rewards.
- You still qualify for BitOasis's lucrative referral rewards that can score you and your friends up to AED 500 each. Read more about it here.
The winners will be announced on March 1st, 2022. So don't keep this to yourself - Go all out and spread the word!
Don't have a BitOasis account yet…
Signing up and getting started is easy. You can get AED 100 when you start your crypto journey with BitOasis - Simply sign up and verify here.
BitOasis is the largest crypto-asset trading platform in the region that offers superior performance, along with a state-of-the-art risk control system. Sign up today on BitOasis, verify your account and get started on your crypto journey!
Terms & Conditions:
- BitOasis reserves the right to disqualify any participation and/or withdraw the reward/prize for violation of any of our Terms of Service as determined in BitOasis' sole discretion.
- BitOasis may change the terms of this reward program and/or terminate or suspend the reward program at any time with or without notice.