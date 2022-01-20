UAE's Al Habtoor Group denies venture into the NFT space

The statement was released on behalf of Habtoor Group and all its divisions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 6:49 PM

In an official statement, Al Habtoor Group denied signing any agreements with Luna PR and the intention to enter the NFT space at the present time.

The statement comes after several media outlets reported that Habtoor Mohammed Al Habtoor had signed a deal signed with Luna PR.

The statement was released on behalf of Habtoor Group and all its divisions, including Habtoor Hospitality (Habtoor Hotels).

A spokesperson for Al Habtoor Group said: “We are compelled to clarify that Al Habtoor Group has not entered into any deal with Luna PR relating to NFT space. Any deal or business connection taken by Mr Habtoor Mohammed Al Habtoor is done so in a personal capacity, and Al Habtoor Group is not liable under any circumstance for any damages or liabilities arising directly or indirectly from this business venture.”

