Dubai's Museum of the Future to explore what's next for cryptocurrency

Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao’s session will be first among ‘Future Talks’ series, to be hosted at iconic museum

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 4:41 PM

If you want to know what the buzz is all about this digital currency — that is not considered legit by many, but is touted as democratisation of capital by others - head to the world’s most beautiful building this Thursday where Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s biggest bitcoin and altcoin crypto exchange by volume, will shed some light on how it all works.

The first session - free to the public - of a special series of talks to be held at the iconic structure, will see the guest of honour talk about his experience in launching Binance, which began by building large-scale trading systems for brokerage firms on Wall Street, and the potential of NFTs.

The “Future Talks” will go on to host prominent futurists, industry experts and scientists offering insights into the greatest challenges humanity will face in the future.

The initiative is part of the Museum’s mission to bring together the world’s brightest minds to design innovative solutions for tomorrow.

Zhao will share his experience leading Binance, which today has a trading value of $2 trillion, while its own cryptocurrency, known as Binance Coin (BNB), is ranked third globally in terms of market share.

He will provide insights on the the future of finance, the potential future applications of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, and the pivotal role of Dubai in globalizing the future of the sector.

An inspirational life called innovation

The life story of Changpeng, a Chinese-Canadian businessman, is an inspiring model for youth on how to overcome challenges and achieve one’s dreams. Changpeng had a humble childhood after his family moved from China to Canada, and had to work in restaurants during his adolescent years before he got an opportunity to study computer science.

His first step in the world of independent trading began with the establishment of the company called Fusion Systems in Shanghai, a trading platform for brokers, and one of the fastest digital trading systems in the world.

Zhao was a member of the founding team of Blockchain Info, before he took a senior position with cryptocurrency company OKCoin. He left this company and announced the establishment of Binance after raising $15 million through an initial cryptocurrency offering.

The company turned into the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and in 2018, Zhao launched Binance Smart Chain, which focuses on decentralized financing solutions.

Zhao’s fortune is 0currently $96 billion, making him the richest businessman in Canada and the 14th on the list of the world’s richest people issued by Bloomberg. Zhao ranks third among the world’s richest people in the field of cryptocurrencies, according to Forbes.

Passion for Dubai

Zhao tells a long story of admiration for the pioneering city experience in Dubai, the great opportunities it offers to empower creators and innovators, and its contribution to shaping the future of humanity.

Zhao had announced last November that he had bought an apartment in Dubai, which he described as a “friendly city for crypto-financial solutions”, praising the government’s future-proof vision and the city’s business environment.

During the conference in Singapore where he made the announcement, Zhao rocked the world as he was known to have previously insisted on not owning fixed assets such as homes and cars, but he clarified that the decision resulted from his desire to show his level of commitment to Dubai.

There are many bridges of cooperation between Changpeng, his leading company, Binance, and Dubai with its various government and investment agencies.

Towards the end of 2021, the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority signed a cooperation agreement with Binance, with the aim of establishing an integrated system for the virtual assets sector that contributes to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub.

Binance has also chosen to organise its largest digital blockchain conference attracting senior industry experts from the region and the world, from March 28 to 30 in Dubai.

Pioneering session series

Changpeng Zhao’s session is part of a series of nine talks that the Museum of the Future plans to hold from February 24 to March 29, directly in the museum hall, and is open to the public free of charge.

“Future Talks” will host global industry leaders, CEOs and entrepreuners to address the future of their sectors. The series of talks will cover several topics that discuss opportunities in the field of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the role that Dubai plays in investing in the future, the future of mixed reality, the reality of the Arab world, science, the future of mobility, the role that metaverse technology plays in changing the world, the future of finance, and the future of the technology sector and the state of the world in 2022.

Those interested to attend must register via the website https://talks.museumofthefuture.ae/