Cryptocurrency in UAE: Binance gets ADGM approval to operate as broker-dealer

Replica of iconic Pontifex carpet fetches over Dh300,000
Cryptocurrency2 months ago
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, on Sunday said it has received in-principal approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate as a broker-dealer in virtual assets.
ADGM introduced the world’s ﬁrst comprehensive and robust virtual asset regulatory framework in 2018 and has since established itself as a leading global hub and business platform for virtual asset activities for local, regional and international organisations.
On March 16, Binance was granted a Virtual Asset Licence by Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (Vara) to conduct some operations in the Emirates.
Dhaher bin Dhaher, CEO of the Registration Authority of ADGM, said Binance has been awarded an in-principle approval in the ADGM and they will support Binance to work towards establishing its foothold and presence in Abu Dhabi.
“ADGM is the largest regulated jurisdiction of virtual assets in the Mena region and Binance’s participation will add to its vibrant and trusted ecosystem of virtual asset trading venues, global exchanges and service providers,” he said.
“Binance has been actively engaging global regulators, such as ADGM, as part of its ongoing commitment to uphold global standards and collectively foster the developments and sustainable growth of the crypto ecosystem.
ALSO READ:
ADGM is the pioneer in introducing robust virtual asset regulatory frameworks to support the growth of the global blockchain ecosystem,” said Richard Teng, head of Mena for Binance.
Upon the successful completion of its ADGM FSRA application, Binance will then be able to offer its services regarding virtual asset offerings to customers across the Middle East and North Africa region, through its subsidiary Binance (AD) Limited.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Replica of iconic Pontifex carpet fetches over Dh300,000
Cryptocurrency2 months ago
Musk has often endorsed dogecoin and said it is better for transactions
Cryptocurrency2 months ago
The items will go on sale on Friday
Cryptocurrency3 months ago
Besides dogecoin, Musk has also been a vocal supporter of Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency3 months ago
The legislation may stipulate a minimum amount for investments in digital currencies.
Cryptocurrency4 months ago
An explainer on the do’s and don'ts you may not have focused on for the volatile asset class
Cryptocurrency4 months ago
Bitcoin surges back above $66,000 on Monday close to its all-time peak after a five per cent jump
Cryptocurrency5 months ago
Listing reinforces Dubai’s position as a driving force for capital market transformation.
Cryptocurrency9 months ago