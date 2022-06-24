Celsius Network hires advisors to prepare for potential bankruptcy

The cryptocurrency lending company froze withdrawals and transfers earlier this month

Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 11:58 PM

Celsius Network LLC has hired restructuring consultants from advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to advise on a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move was the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere and had sparked a selloff across cryptocurrencies.

Celsius and Alvarez & Marsal did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

New Jersey-based Celsius - a major US cryptocurrency lending company - froze withdrawals and transfers earlier this month, citing "extreme" market conditions.

Celsius CEO Alex Mahinsky had earlier tried to eradicate rumours of bankruptcy, taking to Twitter to ease customers' minds.

Mike do you know even one person who has a problem withdrawing from Celsius?,



why spread FUD and misinformation.



If you are paid for this then let everyone know you are picking sides otherwise our job is to fight Tradfi together... — Alex Mashinsky (@Mashinsky) June 11, 2022

After a few days of silence, in his next tweet on June 15, he admitted that Celsius was in trouble, saying that it was a "difficult moment"

@CelsiusNetwork team is working non-stop. We’re focused on your concerns and thankful to have heard from so many. To see you come together is a clear sign our community is the strongest in the world. This is a difficult moment; your patience and support mean the world to us. — Alex Mashinsky (@Mashinsky) June 15, 2022

