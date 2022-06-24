Enjoy our faster App experience
Celsius Network hires advisors to prepare for potential bankruptcy

The cryptocurrency lending company froze withdrawals and transfers earlier this month

Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

By Agencies

Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 11:58 PM

Celsius Network LLC has hired restructuring consultants from advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to advise on a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move was the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere and had sparked a selloff across cryptocurrencies.

Celsius and Alvarez & Marsal did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

New Jersey-based Celsius - a major US cryptocurrency lending company - froze withdrawals and transfers earlier this month, citing "extreme" market conditions.

Celsius CEO Alex Mahinsky had earlier tried to eradicate rumours of bankruptcy, taking to Twitter to ease customers' minds.

After a few days of silence, in his next tweet on June 15, he admitted that Celsius was in trouble, saying that it was a "difficult moment"

