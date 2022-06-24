Celsius Network hires advisors to prepare for potential bankruptcy

Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao’s session will be first among ‘Future Talks’ series, to be hosted at iconic museum
Cryptocurrency4 months ago
Celsius Network LLC has hired restructuring consultants from advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to advise on a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The move was the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere and had sparked a selloff across cryptocurrencies.
Celsius and Alvarez & Marsal did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
New Jersey-based Celsius - a major US cryptocurrency lending company - froze withdrawals and transfers earlier this month, citing "extreme" market conditions.
Celsius CEO Alex Mahinsky had earlier tried to eradicate rumours of bankruptcy, taking to Twitter to ease customers' minds.
After a few days of silence, in his next tweet on June 15, he admitted that Celsius was in trouble, saying that it was a "difficult moment"
ALSO READ:
Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao’s session will be first among ‘Future Talks’ series, to be hosted at iconic museum
Cryptocurrency4 months ago
The Hollywood actor's Hello Sunshine production has partnered with NFT collective World of Women
Cryptocurrency4 months ago
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is up by around 33 per cent since January 24 and recently traded at $43,850, rebounding from a tumble that cut its price in half from November’s record high
Cryptocurrency4 months ago
Crypto has become a big challenge for policymakers in some countries, noting that traditional capital management measures will have to be fine-tuned in the face of 'cryptoisation'
Cryptocurrency4 months ago
Traditional stock market investors, bankers, and economists have long sounded the alarm that the cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are no more than sophisticated Ponzi schemes
Cryptocurrency4 months ago
Bitcoin plunged almost nine per cent on Monday to its lowest in six months as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine saw riskier assets worldwide extend their sell-off
Cryptocurrency5 months ago
The salary will be converted to ethereum and bitcoin
Cryptocurrency5 months ago
Replica of iconic Pontifex carpet fetches over Dh300,000
Cryptocurrency5 months ago