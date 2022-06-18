Bitcoin drops 6.5% to below $20,000

Earlier in the day, it sank to its lowest point since December 2020

By Reuters Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:28 PM

Bitcoin dropped 6.53 per cent to $19,106.37 at 0734 GMT on Saturday, losing $1,334.33 from its previous close.

Earlier in the day, it sank as far as $19,047.61, its lowest point since December 2020.

Bitcoin is down 59 per cent this year, while ether is down 73 per cent.

