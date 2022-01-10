$20,000 worth of Bitcoin in prizes – Will you be the lucky winner?
Dubai
Want to start the new year off on the right foot? What could be better than winning some free Bitcoin to get that lucky streak going for you!
The Middle East’s largest and most recognized crypto exchange, BitOasis, has just announced the launch of its ‘2022 Trading Championship and Lucky Draw’ and there’s a shared pool of $20,000 worth of Bitcoin to be won, when you buy and sell crypto assets on BitOasis.
Excited to win Bitcoin? Here’s how the competition will work…
You can participate in this competition between 7th January 2022 - 31st January 2022. Given the limited period, early participants will get a headstart in the trading competition.
Traders with the highest trading volume across BitOasis’s ‘Core’ and ‘Pro’ platforms during the competition period will win individual prizes ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 – All in Bitcoin. You can boost your chances of winning by trading more.
Additionally, 50 lucky traders (across the Core and Pro platforms) picked out from a random draw will be rewarded $100 in Bitcoin.
|Core
|Pro
|1st Prize
|$5,000 in BTC
|$3,000 in BTC
|2nd Prize
|$2,500 in BTC
|$2,000 in BTC
|3rd Prize
|$1,500 in BTC
|$1,000 in BTC
|Also, 50 lucky traders will each win $100 in BTC
How to participate?
Use your BitOasis-registered email address to confirm your participation in the competition here. The competition will run across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.
Don’t have a BitOasis account yet? You can get AED 100 when you start your crypto journey with BitOasis - Simply sign up and verify here.
To keep track of where you stand in the competition, you can track your progress on the Trading Championship Leaderboard displayed here. The announcement of winners and payout of Bitcoin rewards will be made after the competition ends on 31st January 2022.
BitOasis is the largest trading platform in the region that offers superior performance, along with a state-of-the-art risk control system. Sign up today on BitOasis, verify your account and get started on your crypto journey!
Terms & Conditions:
- BitOasis reserves the right to disqualify any participation and/or withdraw the reward/prize for violation of any of our Terms of Service as determined in BitOasis' sole discretion.
- BitOasis may change the terms of this reward program and/or terminate or suspend the reward program at any time with or without notice.