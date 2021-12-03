Watch: Vehicle overturns on RAK road; reckless driver arrested

The 21-year-old man lost control of his vehicle

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 12:14 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 12:16 PM

A shocking video of a vehicle overturning on a Ras Al Khaimah road is circulating on social media, illustrating the importance of obeying traffic laws.

In the footage shared on Emarat Al Youm's Twitter account, a 21-year-old driver loses control of his vehicle, which then overturns on the road.

Following the incident, Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command arrested the young man for driving dangerously.

