Watch: Police nab robbers in record time, return valuables worth Dh350,000 to family in Ajman

The Ajman Police has solved a Dh350,000 house robbery case and managed to nab the culprits in record time.
According to officials, the Al Nuaimiya Police Station received a report that the house of an Asian family had been burgled and expensive jewellery, cash and other items were stolen.
Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director at Ajman Police, said the house in the Nuaimiya area was targeted in the evening when no one was home. When the family returned they found the house in a mess with clothes, furniture and other items strewn all over the place. They discovered that their gold jewellery, money and other items had been stolen.
On receiving the report, police patrols, criminal investigation teams, and CID A teams managed to reach the house within four minutes. A quick inspection revealed that the perpetrators had entered the house through the window. They had broken open the safe and stolen gold jewellery estimated at Dh350.000, Dh6,000 in cash and some devices .
Police investigations helped them nab the thieves within two days in Al Rashidiya area. The man confessed to committing the robbery along with a fellow countryman (A.R.G) who was also arrested.
During interrogation, the man admitted that he and his partner had been keeping a watch on the house, waiting for the family to leave. They told police where the stolen items were hidden, and the police managed to return the jewellery and devices to the family, with the exception of small sums of money that the thieves had spent.
The family thanked Ajman Police and appreciated their swift action in uncovering the crime, while speaking on the 'Al Oula' radio programme.
