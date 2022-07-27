Watch: Dubai Police arrest 2 within 12 hours for jewellery store heist

Surveillance cameras captured the heinous crime
A thorough investigation and smart sleuthing have helped the Dubai Police arrest two suspects for a jewellery store heist. The suspects of European origin were arrested from their flights moments before it took off.
The police effected the arrests within 12 hours of receiving a report from the store management that expensive jewellery had been stolen.
The police have released a video of the operation codenamed ‘tracker’. With the help of the force’s CCTV cameras, the investigating team tracked the suspects from the moment they arrived at the airport till they reached the departure gate after committing the crime.
CCTV footages showed the suspects committing the theft with their face hidden with masks. They also wore hats in a bid to hide their identity. The footages also showed the suspects use simple tools to break into the store display and steal the jewellery.
ALSO READ:
Surveillance cameras captured the heinous crime
Michael Paul Moogan was on the run for over eight years
He is partner at a health centre
Authorities spot one on Emirates Road, other on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road
Suspects admit to carrying out similar robberies in various areas of the emirate
Court sentences him in absentia and fines Dh10,000
Residents have been told to not publish or circulate the images
936 drug seizures made at all Dubai customs ports in the first four months of 2022