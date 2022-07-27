Watch: Dubai Police arrest 2 within 12 hours for jewellery store heist

Suspects try to dodge authorities using eyeglasses and wigs

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 3:26 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 3:34 PM

A thorough investigation and smart sleuthing have helped the Dubai Police arrest two suspects for a jewellery store heist. The suspects of European origin were arrested from their flights moments before it took off.

The police effected the arrests within 12 hours of receiving a report from the store management that expensive jewellery had been stolen.

The police have released a video of the operation codenamed ‘tracker’. With the help of the force’s CCTV cameras, the investigating team tracked the suspects from the moment they arrived at the airport till they reached the departure gate after committing the crime.

CCTV footages showed the suspects committing the theft with their face hidden with masks. They also wore hats in a bid to hide their identity. The footages also showed the suspects use simple tools to break into the store display and steal the jewellery.

