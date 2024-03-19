UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Mother, son fined Dh20,000 for hitting child

The father of the victim demanded Dh100,000 for physical, psychological, and emotional damages, court records show

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM

Last updated: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 7:56 PM

A woman and her minor son were ordered to pay Dh20,000 for assaulting a child, Abu Dhabi court records show.

The two kids were friends, according to records of the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Court — however, an altercation broke out.

The woman and her son reportedly assaulted the child, causing physical injuries, according to a report on Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The father of the minor victim filed a case against the mother-and-son duo, demanding that they pay Dh100,000 for physical, psychological, and emotional damages.

While the court found the woman and her son guilty, it ordered them to pay only Dh20,000 in penalties — out of which, Dh10,000 will go to the victim as compensation. Each of them will have to pay a fine of Dh5,000, in addition to all court fees.

ALSO READ:

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

More news from UAE