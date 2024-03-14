UAE employee steals Dh328,000 budget for scrap paper

The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
An employee in the UAE was found guilty of embezzling Dh328,285, which should have been used to buy scrap paper. She was ordered to return the money to her employer in a ruling issued by Al Ain Primary Court.
The woman was entrusted with Dh491,786 so she could purchase waste paper from suppliers as part of her job, court records show, as published in a report on Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The company later found that the budget was misappropriated and discovered that a huge chunk of it went to the accused's pocket.
The firm filed a case, demanding that the employee return the full amount of Dh328,285, with nine per cent annual interest. It also asked her to cover all expenses incurred in the legal battle.
The court convicted the defendant of embezzlement and ordered her to return the money, but without interest. She will also have to pay the legal fees. All other requests were rejected.
ALSO READ:
The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
Yellow alert, which calls for public to be aware during outdoor activities, has been issued for parts of Abu Dhabi, particularly Al Ain and Nahil areas
Globally, spot gold was steady at $2,157.31 per ounce at 9.27 am UAE time
The UAE residents’ ambitious trip in their cars that are from the 1930s and 1970s will cover 1,500km in 7 days
Named after late Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given to 20 young leaders who have inspired new generations to serve their communities
This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha
Ahmed Husain Al Katheeri endured sleep deprivation, hallucinations, and temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius
Although authorities run their own 'trap, neuter and release' programmes, many Good Samaritans have made it their personal mission to safeguard the cats in their communities