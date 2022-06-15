UAE: Worker gets Dh100,000 compensation after being hit by concrete bricks

The man was left permanently disabled after the accident

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 11:52 AM

A construction worker who was left permanently disabled after he was hit by concrete bricks that fell from a crane has been given Dh100,000 in compensation for his injuries.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court issued the ruling ordering the construction company and the crane operator to jointly pay the worker Dh100,000 in compensation for the physical and material damages he suffered.

Official court documents stated that the Asian worker had filed a lawsuit against the construction company and its crane operator, demanding that they jointly pay him Dh500,000 in compensation for the physical, material, and moral damages he suffered due to the accident.

The man said in his lawsuit that he was working at a construction site when concrete bricks fell from the crane which was being operated by the second defendant.

A medical report said the worker sustained severe bodily injuries and multiple fractures in his legs. The forensic report confirmed that the worker’s right leg suffered 70 per cent disability. This resulted in the man losing his job because he could no longer do heavy work. The man said he also suffered psychological pain.

Investigations into the matter confirmed that the crane operator was negligent in performing his duties, leading to the concrete bricks falling off the crane.

The company also failed to provide appropriate and necessary safety measures to protect the workers from site-related dangers.

After hearing from all parties, the court ordered the construction firm and its crane operator to jointly pay Dh100,000 to the plaintiff.

Both defendants have also been told to pay for the worker’s legal expenses.

