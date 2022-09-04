UAE: Woman uses friend's credit card to pay Dh69,000 traffic fines

The court ordered her to settle the bill

By Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 12:45 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 12:50 PM

A young woman, who used a friend’s credit card to pay Dh69,000 worth of traffic fines in Abu Dhabi, has been ordered to pay the man back.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court issued the order after the Arab woman refused to pay any money. She claimed that the man wanted to help her and allowed her to use the card as a "gift".

The Arab man, however, filed a lawsuit against her, demanding that she return the card and settle the Dh69,369 bill, court records show.

While he confirmed that he handed her the card, the woman was supposed to load it up so she could use it for some online shopping, the man told the court.

The woman reportedly took advantage of the credit card and instead used it to pay her traffic fines. She never deposited any money for the card, said the plaintiff.

During the court hearing, the woman admitted to using the credit card for the traffic fines, but insisted that it was a gift and that no payment agreement was made.

The court, however, rejected her claims. Besides paying the man, the woman was also ordered to shoulder the plaintiff’s legal expenses.