UAE: Woman sues husband for Dh243,800, sets 3 conditions to return to his house

In her lawsuit, the woman said she had legally got married to the defendant, but he later abandoned her and refused the pay back the money he borrowed from her

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 8:48 AM

An Emirati woman in Ras Al Khaimah filed a lawsuit against her husband, demanding that he return the Dh243,800 he borrowed from her.

She also set three conditions for returning to the man’s house - firstly that he return her money, that he never abandon her again, and that he lives with her in harmony while treating her with kindness.

In her lawsuit, the woman said she had legally got married to the defendant, but he later abandoned her. She said the man had borrowed Dh243,800 from her but he refused to pay back the money despite the fact that he was drawing a big salary.

She also presented to court copies of bank transfer documents to support her claims.

The wife said she had earlier complained about her issues to the family guidance committee where she also requested that her husband fulfil the conditions mentioned above if she was to return to his house.

The man, however, refused to meet the conditions set by his wife. He asked her to return to her marital home without any restrictions attached.

This prompted her to file a lawsuit against him to oblige him to pay he money he owed her.

After hearing from all parties, the partial civil court in Ras al-Khaimah issued a ruling ordering the husband to pay Dh243,800, the value of the debt he owes his wife, along with an annual interest of 6 per cent from the date of the judgement until full payment.

The man was also told to pay for his wife’s legal expenses.

